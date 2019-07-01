Nikkei jumps to 2-month high on U.S.-China trade optimism

Shutterstock photo





* All subsectors in positive territory

* Chip-related stocks, electric component makers surge

* JSR falls on Japan high-tech export restrictions to SouthKorea

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei jumped over 2% tonear two-month highs on Monday as risk sentiment improved afterthe United States and China agreed to restart trade talks, whiletech shares also got a lift on an easing of restrictions onHuawei.

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended up 2.1% at 21,729.97points, its best closing level since May 7.

China agreed to make unspecified new purchases of U.S. farmproducts and return to the negotiating table, after a weekendmeeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and ChinesePresident Xi Jinping.

But no deadline was set for progress on a deal, and theworld's two largest economies remain at odds over significantparts of an agreement. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

Trump said new tariffs were on hold and offered an olivebranch to Xi on Huawei Technologies CoHWT.UL , the world'sbiggest telecommunications network gear maker. Washington hadput Huawei on an export blacklist citing national securityissues, barring U.S. suppliers from selling to the companywithout special approval.

Trump said the U.S. Commerce Department would study in thenext few days whether to take Huawei off the list of firmsbanned from buying components and technology from U.S. companieswithout government approval.

"These are all positive news to the market," said ShogoMaekawa, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management."The part about Huawei was particularly a positive surprise tothe market."

Chip-related shares and electric components maker rallied.Tokyo Electron 8035.T surged 4.8%, Advantest6857.T jumped6.2%, TDK Corp6762.T soared 7%, Sumco Corp3436.T added3.2% and Minebea Mitsumi6479.T rose 3.6%.

Other companies which have high exposure to China alsogained ground. Murata Manufacturing6981.T jumped 5%, YaskawaElectric Corp6506.T surged 5.3% and Keyence Corp6861.T added 3.6%.

On the other hand, resin products maker JSR Corp4185.T dropped 2% after the industry ministry said that Japan wouldtighten restrictions on exports of high-tech materials used insmartphone displays and chips to South Korea in response to aSouth Korean ruling on war-time forced labour. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2420DG

The broader Topix .TOPX surged 2.2% to 1,584.85, with allof its 33 subsectors in positive territory. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Kim Coghill) ((ayai.tomisawa@thomsonreuters.com; 81-3-6441-1875; ReutersMessaging: ayai.tomisawa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))