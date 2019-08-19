Nikkei inches higher; Apple suppliers, chip-related shares outperform

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Japanese shares edged up onTuesday as investors tiptoed back into equities, amid signs of aslight easing of trade tensions between the United States andChina and continued hopes for fresh stimulus moves by majoreconomies.

On Monday, Washington extended a reprieve that permitsChina's Huawei TechnologiesHWT.UL to buy components from U.S.companies by 90 days, to supply existing customers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25F071

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.4% to 20,642.72,while the broader Topix .TOPX added 0.5% to 1,501.95 by themidday break.

This helped Tokyo-listed Apple suppliers, with Taiyo Yuden6976.T and TDK Corp6762.T rising 1.1% and 1.0%,respectively, and Foster Electric6794.T advanced 1.3%.

After speaking with Apple's chief executive Tim Cook onSunday, U.S President Donald Trump said the CEO "made a goodcase" that tariffs could hurt Apple, given that Samsung'sproducts would not be subject to those same tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F2WW

Tokyo-listed chipmaking-related firms also got a boost afterthe U.S. Philadelphia semiconductor index .SOX climbed 1.9% onMonday as Huawei's U.S. chip suppliers, such as MicronTechnology MU.O , rose.

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Screen Holdings7735.T surged 3.8% and chipmaking equipment supplier TokyoElectron 8035.T rallied 1.1%. Semiconductor test equipmentsupplier Advantest6857.T gained 1.4%.

Rate-sensitive TSE REIT index .TREIT rose 0.5%, extendingits winning streak to an eighth day to hit its fresh 12-yearhighs since 2007. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D238

Hopes for additional stimulus helped sentiment after mediareports said Germany is prepared to increase fiscal spending,and after the People's Bank of China took steps to lowercorporate borrowing costs by setting a new lending referencerate. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G0IC (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Richard Borsuk) ((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1645;))