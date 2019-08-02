Nikkei hits 6-week low as revived U.S.-China trade war sours sentiment

Shutterstock photo





* Nikkei down 2.11%, Topix falls 2.16%

* Shares with exposure to China hit as trade war flares up

* Exporters also bruised as yen surges on trade woes

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei hit a six-week lowon Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled plans toimpose new tariffs on China, reviving trade war concerns andslugging exporter and manufacturing firms.

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended the day down 2.11% at21,087.16 after going as low as 20,960.09, its weakest sinceJune 18.

Global equity markets were shaken after Trump said onThursday that he would slap a 10% tariff on $300 billion ofChinese imports from Sept. 1. He added that the tariffs could beraised further if China's President Xi Jinping failed to movemore quickly to strike a trade deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X4MO

Shares of companies with exposure to China slipped.Industrial equipment makers Komatsu Ltd6301.T and HitachiConstruction Machinery Co 6305.T fell 2.2% and 4.7%,respectively. Robot manufacturer Fanuc6954.T lost 3.8%.

"The biggest impact on Japanese shares from an escalation ofthe trade war comes from its negative effect on the Chineseeconomy," said Soichiro Monji, senior strategist at SumitomoMitsui DS Asset Management.

Exporters also retreated as the safe-haven yen jumpedagainst the dollar on the back of heightened trade tensions.Toyota Motor Corp7203.T lost 2.3%, Subaru Corp7270.T fell2.8% and Panasonic6752.T retreated 3.5%.

Technology shares sagged after rising last month on viewsthat trade tensions between Washington and Beijing would ease.Tokyo Electron 8035.T dropped 0.7%, TDK Corp6762.T fell3.8% and Murata Manufacturing Co6981.T lost 1.6%.

Sharp Corp6753.T tumbled 13.7% after the company reportedlower-than-expected operating profit in the April-June quarteras the trade war dampened demand for its electronics products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X1WS

Casio Computer Co6952.T swam against the tide and rallied8% after its April-June operating profit rose 13.9% thanks tofactors such as brisk sales of its G-SHOCK watches. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB10HKEYU

The broader Topix .TOPX lost 2.16% to 1,533.46. Decliningshares outnumbered gainers 1,994 to 129.

All 33 of Tokyo's sub-indexes ended the day in the red. (Editing by Michael Perry) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:shinichi.saoshiro.reuters.com@reuters.net+813-6441-1774))