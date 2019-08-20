Nikkei gains as trade tensions ease; Apple suppliers, chip-related shares outperform

Shutterstock photo





By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei rose for a thirdstraight day on Tuesday as investors tiptoed back into equitiesamid signs of a slight easing of trade tensions between theUnited States and China.

Hopes for fresh stimulus moves by major economies alsoboosted riskier assets.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.6% to 20,677.22points, while the broader Topix .TOPX added 0.8% to 1,506.77.

"It's like an extension of yesterday's rally -- largelybuoyed by short-covering although the moves seemed to lackstrong conviction," said a Tokyo-based investment manager.

Investors were growing cautious ahead of the U.S. FederalReserve's Jackson Hole symposium and G7 (Group of Seven) summitlater in the week, he said.

On Wall Street, all three major stock indexes gainedovernight, with AppleAAPL.O jumping 1.9% to provide thebiggest boost to the Nasdaq. .N/C

That helped Tokyo-listed Apple suppliers, with Taiyo Yuden6976.T and TDK Corp6762.T rising 1.6% and Foster Electric6794.T advancing 1.4%.

After speaking with Apple's chief executive Tim Cook onSunday, U.S President Donald Trump said the CEO "made a goodcase" that tariffs could hurt Apple, given that Samsung'sproducts would not be subject to those same tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F2WW

Tokyo-listed chipmaking-related firms also got a boost afterthe U.S. Philadelphia semiconductor index .SOX climbed 1.9% onMonday as Huawei's U.S. chip suppliers, such as MicronTechnology MU.O , rose.

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Screen Holdings7735.T surged 5.4% and chipmaking equipment supplier TokyoElectron 8035.T rallied 1.4%.

Rate-sensitive TSE REIT index .TREIT rose 0.3%, extendingits winning streak to an eighth day to hit its fresh 12-yearhighs since 2007. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D238

Real estate .IRLTY.T was the best performing sector amongthe Tokyo market's 33 subindexes, with both Mitsui Fudosan8801.T and Mitsubishi Estate8802.T up 1.7%.

Hopes for additional stimulus helped sentiment after mediareports said Germany is prepared to increase fiscal spending,and after the People's Bank of China took steps to lowercorporate borrowing costs by setting a new lending referencerate. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G0IC

Turnover on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was thinat 1.58 trillion yen, well below its daily average of 2.33trillion yen over the past year. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Richard Borsuk & KimCoghill) ((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1645;))