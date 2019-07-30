Nikkei gains as techs rally, investors unfazed by weak earnings

Shutterstock photo





* Investors look for companies with early signs of bottomingout

* More earnings coming up: Sony, Nintendo due after marketclose

* BOJ stands pat, market shows limited reaction

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japanese shares advanced onTuesday, led by technology firms, as investors looked beyondsluggish earnings in the previous quarter and bet on a potentialrecovery over the coming seasons.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.43% to 21,709.31,edging near its 2-1/2-month high of 21,823 touched last week.

"I think we are at the final phase of pricing indeteriorating earnings. Investors are starting to see recoveryin 2020," said Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist at RakutenSecurities.

"The semi-conductor sector is the easiest example. Theinventory adjustment in DRAM and flash memories is coming to anend and we are increasingly starting to see 5G-related demand,"he said.

A case in point was chip-making machine manufacturer ScreenHoldings 7735.T , which jumped 3.5% even though the company cutits annual net profit estimate by 5.6%, citing weaker sales inits printing-related businesses and rising costs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB1QX7W2K

Investors were also buying up other tech shares that hadbeen hit by concerns over intensifying frictions between theUnited States and China over trade and technological issues.

Fanuc Corp6954.T climbed 3.1% as its quarterly resultsbeat analyst expectations even though the robot maker cut itsannual profit estimates on uncertainties from trade frictions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB18IT1BVurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN24T01S

Hitachi6501.T was another counterintuitive mover, as theshares of the manufacturing conglomerate rose 3.0% despite reporting a 16.0% fall in quarterly operating profit, due toworsening market for smart phone and car related materials. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB1FFFZC7

Kawasaki Heavy Industries7012.T followed the normal script of getting ditched on weak earnings, diving 5.7% afterthe transportation and heavy equipment maker reported the firstquarterly net loss in 10 years for the April-June period. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB0HGRBC5

Japan's industrial output also fell a bigger-than-expected3.6% to 1-1/2-year lows in June but that did not shakeinvestors' confidence either. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24U1AV

More companies including Sony6758.T , Nintendo7974.T and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group8316.T , are due toannounce earnings after market close on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan held off on expandingstimulus but signalled its readiness to do so "withouthesitation," if a global slowdown jeopardizes the country'seconomic recovery. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V0FP

Growing fallout from the U.S.-China trade war has promptedmajor central banks to signal more easing and put pressure onthe BOJ, which has far less policy ammunition left to deal witha significant downturn. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24U0AB

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut its interestrates on Wednesday for the first time since the financial crisismore than a decade ago.

The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.45% to 1,575.58. Turnoveron the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board rose to 2.09 trillionyen ($19.2 billion) versus the previous day's 1.74 trillion yen,due in part to rebalancing for regular changes in the Topixweightings ($1 = 108.6000 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano & Tomo Uetake; Editing by ShriNavaratnam) ((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1827; ReutersMessaging: hideyuki.sano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))