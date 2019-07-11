Nikkei flat; Yaskawa's weak earnings drag on machinery stocks

Shutterstock photo





* Yaskawa's earnings pull down Fanuc, Keyence

* Nikkei poised to post first weekly fall in six weeks

* Lawson jumps on strong quarterly results

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei was flat on Fridaymorning with investors shifting their focus to corporate earningas weak profits from some firms such as Yaskawa Electric draggedon machinery stocks.

The Nikkei share average .N225 was flat at 21,643.07 inchoppy trade. For the week, it has fallen 0.5% and is poised topost the first weekly drop in six weeks.

As Japanese markets will be closed for a holiday on Monday,investors are refraining from taking large positions, analystssaid.

They said that the market will likely focus on quarterlyearnings results from U.S. and Japanese companies next week.

On Thursday, Yaskawa Electric6506.T , a motion controlequipment maker with exposure in China, kicked off the earningsseason and reported a 58% fall in its operating profit for theMarch-May quarter. That caused its stock price to fall around 5%on Friday. Yaskawa's results are monitored closely by investorsas the firm is seen as an indicator of Chinese demand.

"As the market has already priced in a U.S. rate cut thismonth and there are few other major macro events in the nearfuture, the next focus is whether there are further U.S. ratecuts for the rest of the year," said Takuya Takahashi, astrategist at Daiwa Securities.

Takahashi said that investors are keen for clues on businesssentiment and will look to company earnings for direction.

Yaskawa's weak results took a toll on other machinerystocks. Fanuc Corp6954.T dropped 2.4%, Keyence Corp6861.T shed 1.5% and SMC Corp6273.T plunged 1.9%.

Convenience store Lawson Inc2651.T jumped more than 5%after its first-quarter operating profit rose 12.4%, thanks tostrong sales from an upscale supermarket chain Seijo Ishii Cothat Lawson acquired in the past.

The broader Topix .TOPX shed 0.2% to 1,576.23. Decliningissues outnumbered advancing ones 1,163 to 876.