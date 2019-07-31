Nikkei falls on caution over U.S.-China trade talks, earnings misses

Shutterstock photo





* Markets await Fed policy decision, eye trade developments

* Investors digest mixed earnings: Nintendo falls, Sonygains

* More earnings results coming up; Murata on Wed, Toyota onFri

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japanese shares slid onWednesday, hurt by U.S. President Donald Trump's warning toChina not to drag out trade talks while some disappointingearnings hit automotive parts suppliers and banks.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 0.86% to 21,521.53 asinvestors cautiously awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policydecision later in the day.

For the month of July, the benchmark eked out a 1.2% gain.

As a new round of U.S.-China trade negotiations started inShanghai, Trump warned China against waiting out his currentpresidential term before finalising a trade deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V08O

With Japan's earnings season in full swing, reactions toindividual earnings results dominated trading.

Sony Corp6758.T soared 5.3% after the company surprisedthe market on Tuesday by reporting a record first-quarteroperating profit despite the slowing gaming business, as strongdemand for multiple-lens camera systems for smartphones boostedsales of image sensors. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V1O3

Denso Corp6902.T shed 3.4% after the auto-parts makerreported during the session that the company's operating profitfor the April-June quarter fell 23.9%, although analystsforecasted a 20.2% rise. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB1AFG051

Another car parts supplier Aishin Seiki Co 7259.T dipped2.6% after the company cut its profit forecast for the yearthrough March. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB0YNRRKB

Nintendo Co7974.T fell 1.2% after the game maker reportedits operating profit fell 10% in the three months to June, belowmarket expectations, despite stronger sales of its Switchconsole. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V249urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB1TNSGFA

Konica Minolta Inc4902.T tumbled 11.4% after themanufacturer of copy machines and other products posted anunexpected net loss in the three months to June. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB1USCQYF

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings8309.T dropped 3.7% andSumitomo Mitsui Financial Group8316.T retreated 1.0% as bothfinancial groups reported falls in first-quarter profits. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB1QY73L5urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V220urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB08Y23CL

Bank shares .IBNKS.T fell 1.2% as the sector struggleswith low interest rates and weak fund demand, with top regionalbanking group Concordia Financial Group7186.T slipping 1.3%and Shizuoka Bank8355.T dipping 1.2%.

Analysts say Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda'scomments on Tuesday that he is ready to deploy further stimulusif necessary weighed on regional banks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nT9N23R025

Decliners outnumbered advancers but there were some brightspots in earnings.

Anritsu Corp6754.T climbed 4.1% after the leading 5Gtesting systems provider reported better-than-expected 65.3%growth in operating profits. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB0UOPSW2

Zozo Inc3092.T jumped 11.0% after the online fashionretailer posted stronger-than-expected quarterly profits. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB0563U1V

More companies including Panasonic Corp6752.T , MurataManufacturing Co 6981.T , Takeda Pharmaceutical Co4502.T andJapan Tobacco Inc2914.T are due to announce earnings afterthe market close on Wednesday.

The broader Topix .TOPX lost 0.66% to 1,565.14. Turnoveron the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board rose to 2.67 trillionyen, its highest in 5-1/2 weeks, due in part to rebalancing ofinvestor portfolios as the Nikkei's components are reshuffled.

Bandai Namco Holdings7832.T will join the Nikkei average,replacing Chiyoda Corp6366.T on Thursday.