Nikkei falls on caution on U.S.-China trade talks, earnings disappointments

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japanese shares slid onWednesday, hurt by U.S. President Donald Trump warning Chinaagainst dragging out trade talks while disappointing earningshit Nintendo and banks.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 0.92% to 21,510.40while the broader Topix .TOPX lost 0.71% to 1,564.40 asinvestors cautiously awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policymeeting later in the day.

As a new round of U.S.-China trade negotiations started inShanghai, Trump warned China against waiting out his currentpresidential term before finalising a trade deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V08O

Nintendo Co Ltd7974.T fell 3.4% after the game makerreported its operating profit fell 10% in the three months toJune, below market expectations, despite stronger sales of itsSwitch console.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings8309.T fell 3.8% andSumitomo Mitsui Financial 8316.T declined 0.8% as bothfinancial groups reported falls in first-quarter profits.

Bank shares .IBNKS.T fell 1.2% as the entire sectorstruggles with low interest rates and weak fund demand, with topregional banking group Concordia 7186.T falling 1.8% tothree-year lows.

Konica Minolta4902.T fell 10.8% after the manufacturer ofcopy machines and other products posted unexpected net loss inthe three months to June.

Decliners outnumbered advancers by 3 to 1 but there weresome bright spots in earnings.

Sony6758.T rose 5.1% after the company surprised themarket by reporting on Tuesday a record first-quarter operatingprofit despite the slowing gaming business, as strong demand formultiple-lens camera systems for smartphones boosted sales ofimage sensors. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V1O3

Anritsu6754.T rose 4.4% after the measurement equipmentwith strength in 5G related products reportedbetter-than-expected 65.3% growth in operating profits

Zozo3092.T jumped 11.7% after surprisingly strongquarterly profits. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1827; ReutersMessaging: hideyuki.sano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))