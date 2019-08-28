Nikkei ekes out gains as investor caution drives defensive stocks

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japanese shares posted slim gainson Wednesday, led by buying in defensives such astelecommunications and consumer-linked firms, though concernsabout Sino-U.S. relations capped gains.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.15% to 20,487.22,drawing some support from higher Wall Street futures ESc1 butstill not far from seven-month lows of 20,110.76 touched earlierthis month.

The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.11% to 1,491.31.

"I think (U.S. President Donald) Trump will make a deal withChina in the end. But it will take some time and for the moment,markets will remain shackled by anxieties," said TsuyoshiShimizu, head of research at Asset Management One.

Telecommunication firm NTT 9432.T jumped 2.6% while mobilecarriers KDDI9433.T and NTT Docomo9437.T gained 2.5% and1.9%, respectively. Cosmetics maker Shiseido4911.T rose 2.1%.

Topix Value .TOPXV rose 0.21% while growth shares .TOPXV dipped 0.1%.

On the main board, decliners outnumbered gainers by aboutthree to two, despite gains in the main indexes as small capshares fared poorly, with Topix Small .TOPXS falling 0.43%.

Machinery makers .IMCHN.T , one of the sectors that aremost vulnerable to the Sino-U.S. trade war, were the worstperforming sector, falling 0.8%.

Trade was slow, with volume on the main board at 1.616trillion yen, about 30% below the average over the past year.

The Mothers index .MTHR of start-up shares fell 1.41% toan eight-month low. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team, Editing by Jacqueline Wongand Sam Holmes) ((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1827;))