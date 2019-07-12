Nikkei edges up as Fast Retailing jumps; Yaskawa's earnings drag on machinery stocks

Shutterstock photo





* Fast Retailing lifts Nikkei, while Topix drops

* Yaskawa's earnings pull down Fanuc, Keyence

* Lawson jumps on strong quarterly results

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei edged higher inchoppy trade on Friday, helped by index heavyweight FastRetailing, but weak profits from some firms such as YaskawaElectric dragged on machinery stocks.

In afternoon trade, virtual currency exchange operatorRemixpoint Inc 3825.T started tumbling and ended 19% lowerafter saying it had detected an improper leak of virtualcurrency worth around 3.5 billion yen. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D11B

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended 0.2% higher at21,685.90 points. For the week, it fell 0.3%, its first suchdrop in six weeks.

Fast Retailing9983.T jumped 3.2% and contributed a hefty79 points to the Nikkei. The operator of Uniqlo clothing storesposted a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit, but saidfull-year results were on track to reach a record high. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B1QG

However, the broader Topix .TOPX shed 0.2% to 1,576.31.Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones 1,356 to 703.

As Japanese markets will be closed for a holiday on Monday,investors refrained from taking large positions, analysts said.

They said that the market will likely focus on quarterlyearnings results from U.S. and Japanese companies next week.

On Thursday, Yaskawa Electric6506.T , a motion controlequipment maker with exposure in China, kicked off the earningsseason and reported a 58% fall in its operating profit for theMarch-May quarter. That caused its stock price to fall 3.9% onFriday. Yaskawa's results are monitored closely by investors asthe firm is seen as an indicator of Chinese demand.

"As the market has already priced in a U.S. rate cut thismonth and there are few other major macro events in the nearfuture, the next focus is whether there are further U.S. ratecuts for the rest of the year," said Takuya Takahashi, astrategist at Daiwa Securities.

Takahashi said investors are keen for clues on businesssentiment and will look to company earnings for direction.

Yaskawa's weak results took a toll on other machinerystocks. Fanuc Corp6954.T dropped 2%, Keyence Corp6861.T shed 1.5% and SMC Corp6273.T sank 2.4%.

Convenience store Lawson Inc2651.T jumped 4.6% after itsfirst-quarter operating profit rose 12.4%, thanks to strongsales from upscale supermarket chain Seijo Ishii Co which Lawsonhad acquired.

