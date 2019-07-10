Nikkei edges higher as Powell emboldens doves; Japan Post tumbles

Shutterstock photo





* Yaskawa Electric's 1Q earnings in focus

* Japan Post hits record low

* Bandai untraded with glut of buy orders on inclusion inNikkei

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei advanced onThursday morning after the Federal Reserve chief cementedexpectations of a U.S. rate cut later this month, while JapanPost Insurance dived after it admitted mismanagement in handlinginsurance policies.

The Nikkei share average .N225 was up 0.4% at 21,620.21 inmidmorning trade.

Nintendo Co7974.T soared 3.8% and was the most tradedstock by turnover after the company introduced Nintendo SwitchLite, a device dedicated to handheld game play. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN24B09I

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powellreassured investors about the potential for an interest rate cutlater this month. Powell said the central bank stands ready to"act as appropriate" to support a record-breaking leg of U.S.economic growth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24B1B9

Analysts said that with Powell's remarks confirming marketexpectations for a rate cut at the Fed's two-day meeting endingJuly 31, investors' attention switched to Japan Inc'sfirst-quarter earnings results.

"The market had expected a 30 basis U.S. rate cut. There wasno surprise to that," said Makoto Kikuchi, the chief executiveof Myojo Asset Management. "Investors' focus has shifted toYaskawa's earnings."

Yaskawa Electric Corp6506.T , a motion control equipmentmaker with exposure in China, usually kicks off the earningsseason in Japan and is slated to report its first-quarterresults after the market close. Yaskawa's result will bemonitored closely by investors as it's seen as an indicator ofChinese demand.

The insurance sector underperformed the market, after JapanPost Insurance Co 7181.T plunged more than 6% to hit a recordlow after the company on Wednesday admitted mismanagement inconnection with more than 90,000 insurance policies.

Bandai Namco Holdings7832.T was untraded with a glut ofbuy orders after Nikkei Inc said it will add the stock to theNikkei 225 average. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B1SF

The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.5% to 1,578.52. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((ayai.tomisawa@thomsonreuters.com; 81-3-6441-1875; ReutersMessaging: ayai.tomisawa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))