Nikkei drops as investors cautiously await G20; cyclical stocks fall

* Nikkei heads for the first drop in 4 weeks

* Defensive stocks buck weak market

By Ayai Tomisawa

The Nikkei share average .N225 dropped 0.5% to 21,222.44points by midmorning, after rising 1.2% on Thursday on investoroptimism that there will be progress in the U.S.-China tradedispute.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday a trade dealwith Chinese President Xi Jinping was possible this weekend buthe is prepared to impose U.S. tariffs on most remaining Chineseimports if the two countries don't agree. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X1WK

Trump said on Friday he will discuss trade with JapanesePrime Minister Shinzo Abe at their talks on the sidelines of theG20) summit, as Washington pushes to cut its big trade deficit.

But ahead of the weekend, investors turned cautious andunwound their positions in cyclical stocks, analysts said.

For the week, the Nikkei looked set to shed 0.2%, headingfor its first weekly decline in four weeks.

"Even if the two countries land a positive agreement,Japanese equities would benefit little. Expectations in themarket are that the U.S. will ease their monetary policy, whichwould make the dollar pressured against the yen," said IsaoKubo, an equity strategist at Nissay Asset Management.

"Whether the yen strengthens or not is also of investorconcern."

Exporters, which rose the previous day, lost ground onprofit-taking. Tokyo Electron8035.T dropped 0.8%, Subaru Corp7270.T shed 1.2% and Fanuc Corp6954.T fell 1.5%.

Bucking the weakness, defensive shares were in demand.Astellas Pharma 4503.T soared 1.3% and Otsuka Holdings4578.T rose 1%, while Tokyo Gas9531.T added 0.2%.

The broader Topix .TOPX dropped 0.5% to 1,546.06.