Nikkei drops as hopes for aggressive U.S. rate cuts recede

Shutterstock photo





* ETF funds' ex-dividend selling also weighs market

* Poor machinery orders also dampen mood

By Ayai Tomisawa

Also denting the mood was weak domestic economic data.Japan's core machinery orders fell by the most in eight monthsin a worrying sign that global trade tensions are taking agreater toll on corporate investment. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2452G8

The Nikkei share average .N225 dropped 0.9% to 21,555.60points by midmorning.

After Friday's strong U.S. nonfarm payroll readings, tradershave scaled back expectations the Federal Reserve will cut ratesby a hefty 50 basis points at its next policy meeting on July30-31. But they are still expecting a quarter-point cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Qurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2460G5

"The market's expectations on aggressive U.S. rates cut hadbeen rising but the mood has changed over the weekend," saidTakashi Ito, an equity market strategist at Nomura Securities.

Financial stocks bucked the weakness, after U.S. Treasuryyields rose on Friday following the job report. Mitsubishi UFJFinancial Group8306.T rose 0.7%, Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialGroup 8316.T added 0.3% and Dai-ichi Life Holdings8750.T gained 0.5%.

Separately, the market was also pressured by selling relatedto passive funds' closing dates in early July, as mostexchange-traded funds are going ex-dividend on Monday andWednesday this week.

Since funds sell stocks to finance their dividend payouts,Daiwa Securities expected that there will likely be about 330billion yen in selling for cash stocks and 300 billion yen onfutures, on both Monday and Wednesday.

Fanuc Corp6301.T dropped 1% and Komatsu Ltd6954.T shed1.1%.

The broader Topix .TOPX dropped 0.7% to 1,582.15.

(Editing by Kim Coghill) ((ayai.tomisawa@thomsonreuters.com; 81-3-6441-1875; ReutersMessaging: ayai.tomisawa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))