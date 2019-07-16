Nikkei drifts lower on U.S.-China trade uncertainty

Shutterstock photo





* SoftBank Group, Fast Retailing fall on futures selling

* Financial stocks outperform after U.S. yields strong

By Ayai Tomisawa

But financial stocks such as banks and insurers, whichbenefit from higher yielding products such as foreign bonds,gained ground after U.S. Treasury yields rose on data showingU.S. retail sales increased more than expected in June.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 0.3% to 21,470.69 inmid-morning trade, while the broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.1%to 1,570.55.

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks were dented after Trump said therewas a long way to go with China on trade and threatened to puttariffs on another $325 billion of Chinese goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N21900R

"There is uncertainty over trade talks. The market hasbecome sensitive again on whether there will be progress in thetalks between the United States and China," said YoshinoriShigemi, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

"We will stay cautious against trade-related headlines fornow."

After the Philadelphia semiconductor index .SOX droppedovernight, Tokyo Electron8035.T and Advantest Corp6857.T both shed 0.8%. Other tech shares followed suit, with TDK Corp6762.T declining 1.3% and Taiyo Yuden6976.T sliding 1.8%.

Meanwhile, financial stocks outperformed, with SumitomoMitsui Financial Group8316.T rising 0.5%, Dai-ichi LifeHoldings 8750.T adding 0.3% and T&D Holdings8795.T soaring0.9%.

Futures selling dragged down index-heavy stocks such asSoftBank Group 9984 , Fast Retailing9983.T and Terumo Corp4543.T , which fell 2.9%, 1.3% and 1.7%, respectively.

Elsewhere, Aeon Fantasy4343.T , which operatesentertainment facilities in shopping centres, jumped 10% afterthe company said its June same-store-sales soared 13.2% on theyear thanks to the popularity of medal games, a type of gameplayed for tokens commonly found in shopping arcades in Japan.

