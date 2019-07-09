Nikkei down as market cautious before Powell's remarks; machinery stocks fall

Shutterstock photo





* Machine tool orders for June tumble 38% on year

* Yoshinoya soars after it posts net profit for March-May

By Ayai Tomisawa

The Nikkei share average .N225 shed 0.1% to 21,548.43,after flirting with positive territory.

Investors braced for remarks from Fed Chairman Jerome Powellduring his two-day testimony before Congress, which starts onWednesday. Also due on Wednesday is the central bank's Junepolicy meeting minutes.

"The market has priced in a 25 basis rate cut. Investors arenervous as they wait to find out from Powell's comments onwhether the Fed will continue cutting rates or not," said YutakaMiura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Machinery shares languished, after Japan Machine ToolBuilders' Association said on Tuesday that June orders formachine tools tumbled 38% to 98.8 billion yen ($907.25million), falling for ninth consecutive months. Fanuc Corp6954.T slipped 1.6% and Yaskawa Electric6506.T dropped1.4%, while Keyence Corp6861.T shed 1%.

Elsewhere the regional banking sector was under thespotlight. Chiba Bank8331.T rallied 2.2% after the bank andBank Of Yokohama said they are considering a business tie-up. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A20H

Concordia Financial Group7186.T , Bank of Yokohama'sparent company, gained 1%.

In positive earnings news, Yoshinoya Holdings9861.T ,which operates beef bowl fast food restaurants, jumped 9% afterit posted a net profit of 1.097 billion yen the March-Mayperiod, compared to a net loss of 388 million yen in theprevious year.

The broader Topix .TOPX fell 0.5% to 1,566.56. ($1 = 108.9000 yen)