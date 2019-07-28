Nikkei dips on profit-taking; investors await more earnings, c.bank decisions

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Tokyo stocks fell on Monday asprofit-taking gained strength, with caution building ahead of more earnings reports from JapanInc and major central bank policy decisions this week.

Despite positive cues from Wall Street, Japan's benchmarkNikkei share average .N225 dropped 0.6% to 21,538.20 points bythe midday break, pulling further back from a 2-1/2-month highhit on Thursday.

On Friday, robust earnings from Alphabet IncGOOGL.O andStarbucks Corp SBUX.O pushed the S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq .IXIC indexes to record highs, with support from data showingU.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the secondquarter. .N/Curn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Q0LF

Tokyo Electron6857.T shed 1.5% after the chip-making gearsupplier said its operating profit for the April-June quarterfell 41% year-on-year, a much bigger fall than the analystconsensus, after the market close on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB09O3LTM

Bucking the overall weakness, Nikkei heavyweight SoftBankGroup Corp9984.T climbed 2.3% after the U.S. JusticeDepartment said T-MobileTMUS.O won an antitrust approval forits $26 billion merger of rival Sprint CorpS.N . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R0QU

The broader Topix .TOPX slipped 0.5% to 1.564.50.

Japan's April-June quarter corporate earnings season getsinto full swing this week.

The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its massive stimulusprogramme unchanged at the end of a two-day meeting on Tuesday,days ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by the U.S.Federal Reserve. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R07H