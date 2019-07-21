Nikkei dips on Fed, earnings caution; Asahi falls after AB InBev deal

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Japanese shares dipped on Mondayon diminishing hopes of a large rate cut by the U.S. FederalReserve and as investors took a cautious stance ahead of aJapanese earnings seasons that starts this week.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 0.28% to 21,407.31while the broader Topix .TOPX dropped 0.35% to 1,558.49, withgrowth shares .TOPXG underperforming with fall of 0.5%.

On Friday, U.S. stocks fell following a report that theFederal Reserve plans to cut interest rates by only aquarter-percentage point at the end of the month.

On the whole, trading was light as many investors looked tocoming earnings for clues on the market, which has moved in anarrow range in the past few months on uncertainties overSino-U.S. trade war.

Quarterly earnings reports by Japanese companies will be infull swing later this week, with Canon 7751.T and Nidec6594.T announcing results after the market close on Wednesday. (Editing by Richard Borsuk) ((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1827; ReutersMessaging: hideyuki.sano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))