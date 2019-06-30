Nikkei climbs to 2-month high on U.S.-China trade optimism

Shutterstock photo





* Nikkei highest since May 7

* Chip-related stocks, electric component makers surge

* JSR falls on Japan high-tech export restrictions to SouthKorea

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei surged to neartwo-month highs on Monday morning as risk sentiment improvedafter the United States and China agreed to restart trade talks,while tech share also got a lift on an easing of restrictions onHuawei.

The Nikkei share average .N225 jumped 1.8% to 21,658.93 atthe midday break, after hitting a high of 21,669.65 the bestlevel since May 7.

China agreed to make unspecified new purchases of U.S. farmproducts and return to the negotiating table, after a weekendmeeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and ChinesePresident Xi Jinping. No deadline was set for progress on adeal, and the world's two largest economies remain at odds oversignificant parts of an agreement. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

Trump offered an olive branch to Xi on Huawei TechnologiesCo HWT.UL , the world's biggest telecommunications network gearmaker. Washington had put Huawei on an export blacklist citingnational security issues, barring U.S. suppliers from selling tothe company without special approval.

Trump said the U.S. Commerce Department would study in thenext few days whether to take Huawei off the list of firmsbanned from buying components and technology from U.S. companieswithout government approval.

"These are all positive news to the market," said ShogoMaekawa, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management."The part about Huawei was particularly a positive surprise tothe market."

Chip-related shares and electric components maker rallied.Tokyo Electron 8035.T surged 4.7%, Advantest6857.T jumped6.1%, TDK Corp6762.T advanced 6%, Sumco Corp3436.T added3.7% and Minebea Mitsumi6479.T rose 4%.

Other companies which have high exposure to China alsogained ground. Murata Manufacturing6981.T jumped 5.3%,Yaskawa Electric Corp6506.T surged 4.6% and Keyence Corp6861.T added 2.8%.

On the other hand, resin products maker JSR Corp4185.T dropped 3.5% after the industry ministry said that Japan wouldtighten restrictions on exports of high-tech materials used insmartphone displays and chips to South Korea in response to aSouth Korean ruling on war-time forced labour. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2420DG

The broader Topix .TOPX surged 1.7% to 1,576.75, with allof its 33 subsectors in positive territory. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((ayai.tomisawa@thomsonreuters.com; 81-3-6441-1875; ReutersMessaging: ayai.tomisawa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))