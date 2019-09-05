Nikkei climbs on upbeat U.S. data, weaker yen; SoftBank Group slips

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japanese shares reached anotherone-month on Friday as better-than-expected U.S. economic dataand hopes for progress from coming trade talks between theUnited States and China bolstered risk appetites.

The benchmark Nikkei average .N225 gained as much as 0.7%to 21,241.29 in mid-morning trade, its highest level since Aug.1, while the broader Topix .TOPX rose as much as 0.5% to1,542.38, its highest in a month.

Global equity markets welcomed upbeat data from the UnitedStates and news that Washington and Beijing agreed to high-leveltalks early in October, raising hopes for a de-escalation of thedamaging conflict. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W0JF

The dollar climbed to a one-month high of 107.235 yenovernight JPY= , providing a tailwind for shares of Japaneseexporters as a weak yen enhances corporate profits when they arerepatriated.

Machinery .IMCHN.T and automakers .ITEQP.T , majorbeneficiaries of a weakening yen, were the two top performingsectors of the Tokyo's 33 subindexes, up 1.5% and 1.3%,respectively. Nissan Motor Co7201.T climbed 2.5% and HondaMotor Co 7267.T advanced 2.8%.

Bank shares gained broadly after U.S. Treasury yields tickedhigher overnight. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group8306.T andSumitomo Mitsui Financial Group8316.T rose up 1.7% and 1.4%,respectively, while the banking sector subindex .IBNKS.T added1.2%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25W15P

Bucking the trend, Nikkei heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp9984.T shed 3.8% on media reports that WeWork, owner of officespace sharing startup The We Company, might slash the valuationit will seek in a planned initial public offering. WeWork isbacked by SoftBank Group, which has invested or committed toinvest $10.65 billion since 2017. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W348

Rakuten Inc4755.T dived 6.1% after media reports that theinternet firm is pushing back the commercial launch of itswireless carrier service by six months because of delays inbuilding the network. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W3AF

Credit Saison Co8253.T jumped 3.0% after it and DaiwaSecurities 8601.T announced a capital alliance, with Daiwaacquiring 5% of Credit Saison's shares. Daiwa rose 1.7%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W22K (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Richard Borsuk) ((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1645))