Nike x Stranger Things: 11 Things to Know About the OG Collection

A special Nike x Stranger Things promotion has the company releasing new versions of old shoes.

Here's all you need to know about the shoes in the Nike x Stranger Things collection.

There are three pairs of shoes that make up the Nike (NYSE: NKE ) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) OG Collection.

Each of the shoes come in special packaging that includes a newspaper from the fictional town of Hawkins from the show.

Another goodie that comes with the shoes is a Stranger Things pin.

The website also includes a little blurb about the shoes going missing in Hawkins in 1985 before only recently reappearing.

While the shoes all have their classic look, they do have some updates to bring them into the modern world.

This includes newer manufacturing techniques, as well as a special Stranger Things logo on the tongue.

Each of the three sneaker varieties are selling for $120 on the official Nike website.

However, customers will have to be fast if they want to get their hands on a pair.

Both the Blazer Mid and Air Tailwind 79 options are already sold out online.

There are still Cortez options available as of this writing, but may of the size options are already running out.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Nike x Stranger Things promotion, which also includes goods that aren't part of the OG Collection.

