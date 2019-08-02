Nike Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Nike (Symbol: NKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.27, changing hands as low as $80.79 per share. Nike shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NKE's low point in its 52 week range is $66.53 per share, with $90 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $81.45.
