Nike misses quarterly profit estimates on higher marketing expenses

June 27 (Reuters) - Nike Inc missed analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, as the world's largest sportswear maker spent more on marketing and new product launches.

To generate more demand Nike has collaborated with more celebrities, sped up product development in its popular Jordan sneaker brand and ramped up marketing around major sporting events.

However, the initiatives have not come cheap with the company's costs rising 10% to $12.7 billion in the reported quarter.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 66 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 4% to $10.18 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $10.16 billion.

Nike's shares fell about 1% to $83.09 in extended trading.

