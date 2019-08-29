Nike, Inc. (NKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Nike, Inc. ( NKE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NKE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $83.48, the dividend yield is 1.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NKE was $83.48, representing a -7.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $90 and a 25.48% increase over the 52 week low of $66.53.

NKE is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Skechers U.S.A., Inc. ( SKX ) and Deckers Outdoor Corporation ( DECK ). NKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.49. Zacks Investment Research reports NKE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 16.62%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NKE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NKE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NKE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF ( PEZ )

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF ( IYK )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary ( XLY )

iShares U.S. ETF Trust ( IEDI )

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF ( JHMC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYK with an increase of 2.53% over the last 100 days. PEZ has the highest percent weighting of NKE at 4.84%.