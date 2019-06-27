Nike Earnings: NKE Stock Mostly Unmoved as Q4 Sales Gain 10%

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Nike (NYSE: NKE ) posted its quarterly earnings results late today, which included a profit that missed what analysts called for in the Wall Street consensus estimate, while sales gained year-over-year, yet NKE stock fell slightly after hours Thursday.

The Oregon-based athletics apparel business announced that for its fourth quarter of its fiscal 2019 , it brought in sales of just over $10 billion, which marked a 4% increase when compared to the year-ago quarter. The business added that its earnings tallied up to 62 cents per share on an adjusted basis for the three-month period.

Nike's profit was unable to meet the Wall Street consensus estimate as analysts had projected that the company would bring in income of 66 cents per share on an adjusted basis, according to a survey conducted by Refinitiv . Revenue for the Nike brand, which excludes the company's Converse merchandise, was up 10% year-over-year, reaching $9.7 billion.

Converse sales were roughly flat year-over-year, coming in at $491 million. Nike's total sales in North America, which excludes fluctuations in currency rates, gained 8% to $4.17 billion, while sales in the China region marked an increase of 22%, tallying in at $1.70 billion.

The company's footwear sales in North America, excluding fluctuations in currency rates, gained 9% during the last quarter.

NKE stock is dipping a fraction of a percentage after the bell Thursday following the company's earnings miss. Shares had been gaining about 1.3% during regular trading hours in anticipation of the company's results.

