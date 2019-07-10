Quantcast

Nigeria's president may name cabinet nominees this week - senate leader

By Reuters

Reuters


ABUJA, July 10 (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari could name his cabinet nominees as soon as this week, the senate president said on Wednesday, a move that could end more than a month without ministers.

Buhari was re-elected four months ago, but Nigeria has been without a cabinet since the ministers serving during his first term stepped down in May.

The gap has led to a slowdown in investment and a near-halt in decision making, according to investors, contractors and diplomats.

Lawan said senators wanted to screen and confirm the cabinet before they go on leave this month.

Buhari took about six months to form a cabinet at the start of his first term in 2015.





