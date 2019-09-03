Nigeria's economy grew 1.94% in Q2

Reuters





ABUJA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria's gross domestic product grew 1.94% in the second quarter compared with growth of 1.50% in the same period a year before, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The economy emerged from a recession in 2017 and has been recovering largely due to higher oil prices, though growth remains fragile.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





ABUJA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria's gross domestic product grew 1.94% in the second quarter compared with growth of 1.50% in the same period a year before, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The economy emerged from a recession in 2017 and has been recovering largely due to higher oil prices, though growth remains fragile.