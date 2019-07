Reuters





ABUJA, July 23 (Reuters) - The Nigerian central bank's monetary committeevoted unanimously on Tuesday to hold its benchmark interest rate at 13.5% because key macroeconomic indicators were "trending in the right direction", governor Godwin Emefiele said.

Most analysts polled by Reuters had predicted no change, though they said the central bank would probably ease in September.

The central bank also left the benchmark rate at 13.5% at its previous meeting in May after a surprise cut of 50 basis points in March.