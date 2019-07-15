Quantcast

Nigerian stocks drop to new two-month low

By Reuters

LAGOS, July 15 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks fell to a fresh two-month low on Monday, led down by banks and heavyweight Dangote Cement .

The main index dropped for the third straight session, falling 0.79% to 28,341 points, a level last seen in May.

Shares have been held back by low growth in Africa's biggest economy, as well as the president's failure to appoint a cabinet months after winning a second term. Stocks have fallen 6.7% so far this year after a 17.8% drop last year.

The banking sector , which has been hit by a raft of new regulations that could affect profits, dropped 1.56%.

A total of 21 companies declined on Monday while 10 gained and two were unchanged. Shares in more than 100 companies failed to trade.





