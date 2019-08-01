Quantcast

Nigerian stocks drop to lowest in more than two years

By Reuters

Reuters


LAGOS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks fell to their lowest level in more than two years on Thursday after shares in the banking sector and Dangote Cement declined.

The main share index fell 0.1%, down for the third session to 27,690 points, a level last seen in May 2017.

