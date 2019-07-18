Quantcast

Nigerian stocks drop for seventh session in a row to 26-month low

LAGOS, July 18 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks dropped for a seventh straight session on Thursday to a 26-month low after shares of oil company Seplat and the banking sector declined.

The main share index shed 0.64% to 27,864 points, a level last seen in May 2017.

