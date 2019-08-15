Quantcast

Nigeria central bank to auction 150 bln naira of T-bills

LAGOS, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank plans to auction 150 billion naira ($489.5 mln) of open market bills on Thursday, traders said, in its second bill sale in a week as it seeks to attract foreign investors

($1 = 306.45 naira)

