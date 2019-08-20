Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

Nielsen N.V. ( NLSN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NLSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NLSN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.72, the dividend yield is 6.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NLSN was $20.72, representing a -27.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.50 and a 2.85% increase over the 52 week low of $20.15.

NLSN is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) and Visa Inc. ( V ). NLSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.95. Zacks Investment Research reports NLSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -8.55%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NLSN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NLSN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NLSN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF ( PID )

iShares Trust ( IBHB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an decrease of -2.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NLSN at 2.6%.