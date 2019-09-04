NIC Inc. (EGOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

NIC Inc. ( EGOV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EGOV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that EGOV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.51, the dividend yield is 1.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EGOV was $20.51, representing a -12.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.45 and a 74.4% increase over the 52 week low of $11.76.

EGOV is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) and Visa Inc. ( V ). EGOV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.77. Zacks Investment Research reports EGOV's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -17.61%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EGOV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EGOV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EGOV as a top-10 holding:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF ( SDVY )

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF ( RNSC )

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF ( XSW ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSW with an decrease of -0.46% over the last 100 days. SDVY has the highest percent weighting of EGOV at 1.37%.