NI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.41, changing hands as low as $27.39 per share. NiSource Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NI's low point in its 52 week range is $24.19 per share, with $30.34 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.67.
