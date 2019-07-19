Quantcast

NGO says staff member, five others, missing after deadly Nigeria convoy attack

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


ABUJA, July 19 (Reuters) - One Action Against Hunger staff member, two drivers and three other health workers are missing after an attack on a convoy in northeast Nigeria in which one driver was killed, the aid organisation said in a statement on Friday.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident as these colleagues are dedicated to providing life-saving assistance to individuals and families," Action Against Hunger said of Thursday's attack.

Islamist insurgents carried out the attack and kidnapped the surviving members of the convoy, sources told Reuters earlier on Friday.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar