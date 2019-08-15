NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (Symbol: NGL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.79, changing hands as low as $12.69 per share. NGL Energy Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NGL's low point in its 52 week range is $8.71 per share, with $15.71 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $12.81.
