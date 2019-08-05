NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative (Symbol: NGL.PRB) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.25), with shares changing hands as low as $24.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.76% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, NGL.PRB was trading at a 0.08% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 2.13% in the "Energy" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for NGL.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative:
In Monday trading, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative (Symbol: NGL.PRB) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGL) are off about 3.2%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »