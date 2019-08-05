Quantcast

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NGL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP ( NGL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NGL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that NGL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.86, the dividend yield is 10.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NGL was $14.86, representing a -5.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.71 and a 70.61% increase over the 52 week low of $8.71.

NGL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. ( EXPD ) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ( CHRW ). NGL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports NGL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 163.02%, compared to an industry average of -10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NGL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NGL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NGL as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF ( YMLP )
  • Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF ( CVY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YMLP with an increase of 0.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NGL at 9.14%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines
Referenced Symbols: NGL , EXPD , CHRW , YMLP , CVY


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar