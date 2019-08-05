NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NGL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP ( NGL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NGL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that NGL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.86, the dividend yield is 10.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NGL was $14.86, representing a -5.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.71 and a 70.61% increase over the 52 week low of $8.71.

NGL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. ( EXPD ) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ( CHRW ). NGL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports NGL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 163.02%, compared to an industry average of -10.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to NGL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NGL as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF ( YMLP )

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF ( CVY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YMLP with an increase of 0.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NGL at 9.14%.