NextEra (NEE) Up 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the las t earnings report for NextEra Energy (NEE). Shares have added about 6.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is NextEra due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recen t earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

NextEra Energy, Inc. reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28 by 3.1%. Moreover, the reported earnings were up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.The earnings growth was attributed to solid contribution from all business segments.On a GAAP basis, NextEra recorded earnings of $2.56 per share, up 59% from $1.61 reported in the year-ago quarter.In the second quarter, NextEra's operating revenues were $4,970 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,761 million by 4.4%. In addition, the reported revenues were up 22.3% year over year.Revenues from the segment amounted to $3,158 million, up 8.6% from the prior-year figure of $2,908 million. The segment's earnings came in at $1.37 per share, up 3.8% from $1.32 recorded in the prior-year quarter.Total segment revenues amounted to $366 million. NextEra acquired a rate-regulated electric utility during the quarter. This buyout contributed 12 cents to its earnings in the reported quarter.Revenues from the segment amounted to $1,437 million, up 24.3% from the prior-year quarter. Quarterly earnings from the segment came in at 93 cents per share, up 12% from 83 cents in the year-ago quarter.The segment's operating loss in the reported quarter was 7 cents versus earnings of 10 cents in the year-ago period.In the reported quarter, NextEra's total operating expenses were up 10.5% from the prior-year level to $3,223 million.Interest expenses in the quarter were $601 million, up 52.5% from the year-ago period.In the reported quarter, Florida Power & Light Company's total average customer count was up by 100,000 on a year-over-year basis.NextEra Energy Resources expanded the contracted renewables backlog by adding 1,850 MW of renewable projects during second-quarter 2019.NextEra had cash and cash equivalents of $1,019 million as of Jun 30, 2019 compared with $638 million on Dec 31, 2018.Long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2019 was $33.94 billion, up from $26.78 billion on Dec 31, 2018.Cash flow from operating activities in the first half of 2019 was $3.28 billion compared with $2.93 billion in the comparable prior-year period.NextEra reiterated its 2019 adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $8.00-$8.50. The company's earnings are expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 6-8% per year through 2021, off its base of $7.70 in 2018. NextEra continues to expect 2020 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $8.70-$9.20.It expects dividend per share to improve 12-14% per year through at least 2020, off a 2017 base of $3.93.NextEra currently aims to add 11,500-18,500 MW of renewable power projects in its portfolio within the 2019- 2022 time frame.

Currently, NextEra has an average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

NextEra has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.