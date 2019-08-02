NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019

NextEra Energy Partners, LP ( NEP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.502 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.15% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.46, the dividend yield is 4.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEP was $48.46, representing a -4.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.99 and a 23.15% increase over the 52 week low of $39.35.

NEP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). NEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.68. Zacks Investment Research reports NEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -86.25%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ( EMLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EMLP with an increase of 2.17% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NEP at 4.13%.