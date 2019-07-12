NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the most recent trading day at $208.73, moving -0.79% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.46% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 2.75% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 7.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NEE as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 24, 2019. On that day, NEE is projected to report earnings of $2.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.60 billion, up 13.16% from the prior-year quarter.

NEE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.37 per share and revenue of $18.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.7% and +10.12%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NEE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% higher. NEE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NEE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.15. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.4.

Investors should also note that NEE has a PEG ratio of 3.14 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NEE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

