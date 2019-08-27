NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2019

NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NEE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $223.62, the dividend yield is 2.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEE was $223.62, representing a -0.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $224.20 and a 36.15% increase over the 52 week low of $164.25.

NEE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ) and Southern Company ( SO ). NEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.96. Zacks Investment Research reports NEE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.48%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEE as a top-10 holding:

iShares Global Utilities ETF ( JXI )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities ( XLU )

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF ( IDU )

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF ( FUTY )

Vanguard Utilities ETF ( VPU ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLU with an increase of 7.67% over the last 100 days. JXI has the highest percent weighting of NEE at 7.85%.