Next step for China's Pinduoduo is the hard part

HONG KONG, Sept 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China'sPinduoduo passed the first difficult test of tech success. Now comes the hard part: becoming a killer app.

Shoppers can find each other on WeChat, China's ubiquitous messaging-to-payments app, and band together to secure lower prices on everything from fresh fruit to iPhones. Pinduoduo is now luring users across the country at twice the annual rate as $430 billionAlibaba . In the three months to June, Pinduoduo's revenue more than doubled.

Growth has not been cheap. In the second quarter alone, sales and marketing expenses - mainly advertisements, promotions and subsidies - roughly doubled to almost $900 million, keeping the company unprofitable.

What's missing for boss Zheng Huang is a sustainable edge in China's cutthroat online retail sector. So far, his bet on less urban consumers has paid off. Over half the transactions recorded on Pinduoduo come from beyond the country's biggest metropolises, such as Shanghai and Chongqing. Rivals are following Pinduoduo. Both Alibaba and JD.com have stepped up their group-buying functions and are aggressively chasing users in smaller mainland cities.

As this competition intensifies, retaining loyal customers will be the challenge. Alibaba has relied on super-fast deliveries and mobile payments. For Pinduoduo, its early success in loosely related video games looks promising.

One lets users earn "water droplets", including by stealing them from fellow shoppers, to plant virtual fruit trees. It's reminiscent of how Zynga's Farmville helped propel Facebook's nascent social network a decade ago, but with a twist: Pinduoduo rewards players with real boxes of fruit. The company recently disclosed that an eye-popping 11 million people log on every day to tend to their online orchards. It helps that Tencent , the world's biggest video-game maker and owner of WeChat, is a Pinduoduo backer.

Huang fancies his company a hybrid of membership-based discounter Costco Wholesale and the Walt Disney entertainment empire. It will take an impressive second act for Pinduoduo to live up to that sort of hype.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Chinese e-commerce company Pinduoduo said on Aug. 21 that it generated 7.3 billion yuan ($1 billion) of revenue in the second quarter, an increase of 169% from a year earlier.

- Its adjusted net loss, after excluding share-based compensation and other one-off items, was 411 million yuan, narrower than the 673 million yuan loss a year earlier.

- The number of active buyers in the year to June increased 41% to 483 million.