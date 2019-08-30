Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.85, changing hands as high as $98.95 per share. Nexstar Media Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NXST's low point in its 52 week range is $70.09 per share, with $119.93 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $98.10.
