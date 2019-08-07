Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. ( NXST ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NXST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NXST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $98.1, the dividend yield is 1.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXST was $98.1, representing a -18.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $119.93 and a 39.96% increase over the 52 week low of $70.09.

NXST is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. ( SPOT ) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ( SIRI ). NXST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.35. Zacks Investment Research reports NXST's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -24.53%, compared to an industry average of -5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NXST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.