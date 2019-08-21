NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund ( NHF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NHF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that NHF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.41, the dividend yield is 13.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHF was $18.41, representing a -20.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.13 and a 3.43% increase over the 52 week low of $17.80.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHF was $18.41, representing a -20.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.13 and a 3.43% increase over the 52 week low of $17.80.

Interested in gaining exposure to NHF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NHF as a top-10 holding:

YieldShares High Income ETF ( YYY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 0.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NHF at 4.23%.