NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ( NXRT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NXRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NXRT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.47, the dividend yield is 2.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXRT was $45.47, representing a -4.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.42 and a 44.81% increase over the 52 week low of $31.40.

NXRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). NXRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.72. Zacks Investment Research reports NXRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.38%, compared to an industry average of %.

Interested in gaining exposure to NXRT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NXRT as a top-10 holding:

Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF ( RORE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RORE with an increase of 6.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NXRT at 2.44%.