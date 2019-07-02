Nexon suitors must clear three tough levels to win

Reuters





By Robyn Mak



HONG KONG, July 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Winning Nexon will require some sweet deal-making skills. Kim Jung-ju's plan to sell control of his $13 billion video-games developer has stalled, but may yet be revived. Transactions this size are always tricky, and in this case players must clear three challenging levels.

No one has managed to solve Nexon, though. Funding glitches and disappearing bidders have plagued the process. Kim pulled the plug last week due to price disagreements, Korea Economic Daily reported. Interest remains high, however.

A messy corporate structure stands in the way. Nexon suitors could wind up with a cryptocurrency exchange and a baby-stroller maker, which also sit in Kim's group. Moreover, the Tokyo listing means a new owner would be subject to Japanese taxes and regulations. It is unclear, for example, if the holding company sale would trigger a mandatory takeover offer for all of Nexon.

Then there is South Korean nationalism to conquer. Any overseas buyer would have encountered a backlash. Local rival Netmarble , which submitted an offer, said selling to a foreigner would weaken the competitiveness of the country's video-games industry. These concerns may help explain why the final list of bidders only included two from abroad: U.S. buyout shops KKR and Bain Capital.

Tencent represents the final gatekeeper. The Chinese tech titan owns the exclusive distribution licence for Nexon's most successful game. In the three months to March, 62% of Nexon's revenue came from the People's Republic. That makes Tencent's support necessary for the company's future. To further complicate matters, the $430 billion company also owns stakes in local rivals, including Netmarble. Buying Nexon is no easy game.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Kim Jung-ju, the founder of South Korean video-games developer Nexon, has suspended plans to sell his controlling stake in the company, the Korea Economic Daily reported on June 26, citing unnamed sources. The deal could be revived in the future, the newspaper added.

- The bidding process had been delayed in May, Reuters reported at the time. Chinese gaming and social media company Tencent, South Korea'sNetmarble and Kakao, as well as private equity firms Bain Capital, MBK Partners and KKR submitted initial bids in February.

- Kim and related parties were offering a combined 98.6% stake in NXC Corp, the holding company that owns 48% of Tokyo-listed Nexon.

