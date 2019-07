Shutterstock photo





SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - Nexon Co founder, Jungju Kim, has scrapped plans to sell a controlling stake in the parent of the South Korean gaming firm, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

"I am not picking a preferred bidder in light of market conditions and others," he said in an email sent to bidders including Netmarble , Kakao and MBK Partners, South Korean newspaper Joongang Ilbo reported.

Nexon did not have immediate comments.