News Corporation (NWSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 10, 2019

News Corporation ( NWSA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NWSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that NWSA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWSA was $14.11, representing a -1.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.38 and a 32.49% increase over the 52 week low of $10.65.

NWSA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as News Corporation ( NWS ) and New York Times Company ( NYT ). NWSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.26. Zacks Investment Research reports NWSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.04%, compared to an industry average of 19.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NWSA Dividend History page.